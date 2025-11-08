Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Rating Increased to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on JANX. Barclays lifted their price objective on Janux Therapeutics from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Janux Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Janux Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.17.

Janux Therapeutics Price Performance

JANX opened at $26.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -15.76 and a beta of 2.83. Janux Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $21.73 and a 1 year high of $71.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.27.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $10.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Janux Therapeutics will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Janux Therapeutics

In other news, insider Andrew Hollman Meyer sold 16,665 shares of Janux Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $500,949.90. Following the transaction, the insider owned 82,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,469,098.34. The trade was a 16.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 8.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Janux Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JANX. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 7.9% in the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,189,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,122,000 after buying an additional 824,041 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 19.4% during the first quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 3,654,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,673,000 after purchasing an additional 592,824 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Janux Therapeutics by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,417,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,074,000 after purchasing an additional 227,676 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Janux Therapeutics by 25.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,392,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,607,000 after acquiring an additional 282,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Janux Therapeutics by 59.6% in the second quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,210,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,958,000 after acquiring an additional 451,734 shares during the period. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Janux Therapeutics

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on Tumor Activated T Cell Engagers (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulators (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's clinical candidates comprise JANX007, a prostate-specific membrane antigen or PSMA-TRACTr, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial in adults for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) and the vasculature of other tumors; and JANX008, an epidermal growth factor receptor or EGFR-TRACTr that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid cancers, including colorectal cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, non-small cell lung cancer, and renal cell carcinoma.

Featured Articles

