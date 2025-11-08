Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Takes $2.68 Million Position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF $KBE

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 48,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,681,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 6,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 43.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 12,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF stock opened at $57.45 on Friday. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a twelve month low of $44.34 and a twelve month high of $63.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.69.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

