Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Buys 360 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF $VOT

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,320 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $682,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $285.42 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $209.64 and a 52-week high of $298.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $291.51 and a 200 day moving average of $281.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

