Atria Investments Inc Has $949,000 Stake in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. $AWI

Atria Investments Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) by 41.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,841 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,173 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AWI. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 131.4% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 440,519 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,060,000 after buying an additional 250,133 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 34.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 680,622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,886,000 after purchasing an additional 172,779 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $23,449,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the first quarter worth $21,301,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 91.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 248,363 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,296,000 after purchasing an additional 118,830 shares during the period. 98.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AWI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Monday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $238.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital set a $190.00 target price on Armstrong World Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.50.

Armstrong World Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AWI opened at $188.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.37 and a 1 year high of $206.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $196.05 and its 200 day moving average is $176.38.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The construction company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 38.97%. The firm had revenue of $325.00 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Armstrong World Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 6th will be given a $0.339 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 6th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is a boost from Armstrong World Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is presently 19.31%.

Armstrong World Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.