Atria Investments Inc Has $910,000 Stock Position in Adtalem Global Education Inc. $ATGE

Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,156 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATGE. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 10,488.9% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the second quarter worth $117,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 100.4% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Adtalem Global Education by 167.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ATGE opened at $94.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.70 and a twelve month high of $156.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $138.48 and its 200-day moving average is $128.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.81.

Adtalem Global Education ( NYSE:ATGE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.18. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 13.26%.The firm had revenue of $462.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Adtalem Global Education has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.600-7.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Manjunath Gangadharan sold 944 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.67, for a total value of $128,072.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 4,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,918.67. The trade was a 16.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth J. Phelan acquired 508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $98.29 per share, for a total transaction of $49,931.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 18,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,846,181.07. The trade was a 2.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 57,713 shares of company stock worth $7,702,094 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ATGE. Wall Street Zen downgraded Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird set a $163.00 target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a report on Friday, October 31st. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research note on Friday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $158.00 price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.50.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

