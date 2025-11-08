Analysts Set Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target at $1,340.22

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the forty-four analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation, twenty-nine have issued a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,340.2222.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Netflix from $1,310.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Netflix from $1,300.00 to $1,275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. UBS Group set a $1,500.00 target price on Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Netflix from $1,515.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Netflix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 1st.

In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 31,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,099.84, for a total transaction of $34,603,166.08. Following the transaction, the insider owned 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,765,942.40. This trade represents a 49.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 2,027 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,095.68, for a total value of $2,220,943.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 12,781 shares in the company, valued at $14,003,886.08. This trade represents a 13.69% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Over the last three months, insiders sold 152,996 shares of company stock worth $175,427,521. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,521,322 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $46,183,983,000 after acquiring an additional 142,238 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Netflix by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,444,013 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $23,359,801,000 after purchasing an additional 360,604 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Netflix by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,732,066 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $10,940,505,000 after purchasing an additional 304,399 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,926,733 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $13,234,278,000 after purchasing an additional 229,182 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the second quarter valued at about $7,929,645,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX opened at $1,103.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $467.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.10, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.58. Netflix has a fifty-two week low of $788.65 and a fifty-two week high of $1,341.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,183.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,197.63.

Netflix’s stock is scheduled to split on Monday, November 17th. The 10-1 split was announced on Thursday, October 30th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, November 14th.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The Internet television network reported $5.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.88 by ($1.01). The company had revenue of $11.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.52 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 41.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.40 EPS. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.450-5.450 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Netflix will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

