Brokerages Set Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) PT at $143.56

Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $143.5625.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PSX. Zacks Research lowered Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Mizuho upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $126.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSX. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 62.1% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in Phillips 66 by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $137.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $55.52 billion, a PE ratio of 37.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.08. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $91.01 and a 1 year high of $142.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $133.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.79.
Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.38. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The company had revenue of $33.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 131.15%.
Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.
