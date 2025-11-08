Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Receives $268.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $268.6667.
A number of research firms have commented on WWD. Wall Street Zen downgraded Woodward from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Alembic Global Advisors raised Woodward from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $281.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Woodward from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Wolfe Research set a $300.00 target price on shares of Woodward and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Woodward from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th.
Insider Transactions at Woodward
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Woodward
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward during the third quarter worth $986,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in Woodward by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 13,366 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Woodward by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Woodward in the 3rd quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Woodward in the 3rd quarter valued at about $532,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.
Woodward Stock Up 0.8%
WWD stock opened at $266.31 on Wednesday. Woodward has a one year low of $146.82 and a one year high of $270.21. The firm has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a PE ratio of 42.14, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $250.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.04.
Woodward Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.72%.
About Woodward
Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.
