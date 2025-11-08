Brokerages Set Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Price Target at $249.80

Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $249.80.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ASND. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $212.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $203.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $307.00 price objective (up from $306.00) on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wedbush increased their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target (up previously from $243.00) on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Friday, August 8th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASND. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the third quarter worth $5,719,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 143.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,792 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 3,414 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 3rd quarter worth $1,226,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S stock opened at $197.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $201.67 and a 200-day moving average of $183.19. The stock has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of -38.32 and a beta of 0.44. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52-week low of $118.03 and a 52-week high of $216.45.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $216.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.17 million. Equities research analysts predict that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

