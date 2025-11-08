Analysts Set Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) PT at $45.67

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.6667.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ally Financial from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ally Financial from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Cowen raised Ally Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Ally Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ally Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Ally Financial

Ally Financial Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of ALLY opened at $39.24 on Wednesday. Ally Financial has a twelve month low of $29.52 and a twelve month high of $44.83. The company has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.33.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter. Ally Financial had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 9.96%. As a group, analysts expect that Ally Financial will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 72.29%.

Insider Activity at Ally Financial

In other news, insider Kathleen L. Patterson sold 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total transaction of $1,184,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 100,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,094,294.58. This trade represents a 22.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 1st quarter worth $1,998,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 125.7% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Ally Financial in the first quarter worth about $1,462,000. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 15,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Ally Financial by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 633,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,086,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.