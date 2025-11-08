Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Receives $6.55 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.55.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AQN. TD Securities raised Algonquin Power & Utilities to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Desjardins lifted their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.25 to $6.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James Financial increased their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th.

Shares of AQN stock opened at $6.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.71. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a one year low of $4.19 and a one year high of $6.48.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a positive return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 57.66%.The company had revenue of $600.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is -14.44%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2.5% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 74,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 23,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is an investment holding company, which engages in energy generation and water distribution facilities. It operates through the Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group segments. The Regulated Services Group segment owns and operates a portfolio of electric, natural gas, water distribution, and wastewater collection utility systems and transmission.

