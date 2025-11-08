Brokerages Set Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ:ZION) Price Target at $61.62

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-four ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.2857.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ZION shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Zions Bancorporation, N.A. in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd.

Get Zions Bancorporation N.A. alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Zions Bancorporation, N.A.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zions Bancorporation, N.A.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Anne Smith sold 2,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $130,544.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 27,133 shares in the company, valued at $1,441,033.63. This trade represents a 8.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Traub Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. in the second quarter worth $31,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 75.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 673 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. Price Performance

ZION opened at $52.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.41. Zions Bancorporation, N.A. has a 1 year low of $39.32 and a 1 year high of $63.22.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The bank reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter. Zions Bancorporation, N.A. had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The business had revenue of $705.00 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, N.A. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Zions Bancorporation, N.A.’s payout ratio is 32.26%.

About Zions Bancorporation, N.A.

(Get Free Report)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation N.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation N.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.