Analysts Set Endava PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:DAVA) Price Target at $20.00

Shares of Endava PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DAVA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Endava in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Endava from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Endava from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Endava from $17.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Endava from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 5th.

Shares of NYSE:DAVA opened at $9.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $525.68 million, a P/E ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Endava has a 52 week low of $8.17 and a 52 week high of $34.94.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Endava by 23.5% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Endava by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of Endava by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 11,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its stake in shares of Endava by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 9,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its holdings in Endava by 112.7% in the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers ideation and production services in the payments and financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology verticals; and business analysis, data analytics, program management, digital product strategy, private equity value enhancement, IT strategy, architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

