Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) Receives C$59.33 Average PT from Analysts

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$60.22.

GWO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$59.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$58.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Great-West Lifeco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th.

Get Great-West Lifeco alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GWO

Great-West Lifeco Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of TSE:GWO opened at C$59.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$56.75 and a 200 day moving average of C$53.76. The company has a market capitalization of C$55.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.63. Great-West Lifeco has a 52 week low of C$44.89 and a 52 week high of C$61.39.

Great-West Lifeco announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, August 5th that allows the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Great-West Lifeco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. Great-West Lifeco’s payout ratio is 55.34%.

About Great-West Lifeco

(Get Free Report)

Great-West Lifeco is one of the three big Canadian life insurance firms. With just under half of the firm’s profit and revenue in Canada, Great-West also operates in the U.S. and Europe. In Canada, Great-West provides both individual and group insurance. In the United States, Great-West operates Putnam Investments and defined-contribution recordkeeping firm Empower Retirement.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Great-West Lifeco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great-West Lifeco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.