ProShares UltraPro QQQ Stock Set to Split on Thursday, November 20th (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Free Report)’s stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Thursday, November 20th. The 2-1 split was recently announced. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, November 19th.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Trading Down 1.0%

ProShares UltraPro QQQ stock opened at $105.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.41. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 1-year low of $35.00 and a 1-year high of $121.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.25 and a beta of 3.46.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th were given a $0.0978 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 24th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%.

Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraPro QQQ

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TQQQ. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 114.4% in the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 14,076 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 28.2% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 27,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 6,089 shares during the period. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 41.0% during the first quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Q3 Asset Management bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,381,000.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

