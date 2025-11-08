ProShares UltraPro QQQ Stock Set to Split on Thursday, November 20th (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Free Report)’s stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Thursday, November 20th. The 2-1 split was recently announced. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, November 19th.
ProShares UltraPro QQQ Trading Down 1.0%
ProShares UltraPro QQQ stock opened at $105.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.41. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 1-year low of $35.00 and a 1-year high of $121.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.25 and a beta of 3.46.
ProShares UltraPro QQQ Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th were given a $0.0978 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 24th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%.
ProShares UltraPro QQQ Company Profile
Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.
