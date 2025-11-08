ProShares UltraShort Gold (NYSEARCA:GLL) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Thursday, November 20th

ProShares UltraShort Gold (NYSEARCA:GLL – Free Report) shares are set to reverse split before the market opens on Thursday, November 20th. The 1-2 reverse split was recently announced. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Wednesday, November 19th.

ProShares UltraShort Gold Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GLL opened at $15.18 on Friday. ProShares UltraShort Gold has a one year low of $12.80 and a one year high of $36.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.05.

Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraShort Gold

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $809,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Gold in the second quarter worth about $336,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Gold by 55,280.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 8,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Gold during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000.

ProShares UltraShort Gold Company Profile

ProShares UltraShort Gold (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of gold bullion as measured by the United States dollar p.m. fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying gold, but instead, will seek exposure to gold through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of gold to pursue their investment objective.

