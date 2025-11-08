Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) Issues Earnings Results

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03, Zacks reports. Iron Mountain had a negative return on equity of 146.80% and a net margin of 0.66%.The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Iron Mountain updated its FY 2025 guidance to 5.040-5.130 EPS.

Iron Mountain Price Performance

Shares of IRM stock traded up $3.32 on Friday, hitting $104.18. 2,261,811 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,725,010. The company’s fifty day moving average is $101.18 and its 200 day moving average is $98.33. Iron Mountain has a 1-year low of $72.33 and a 1-year high of $125.38. The company has a market capitalization of $30.77 billion, a PE ratio of 744.19 and a beta of 1.06.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.864 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. This is an increase from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 592.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Iron Mountain from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Iron Mountain from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 69,125 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.34, for a total value of $7,074,252.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Kidd sold 7,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total transaction of $736,590.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 73,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,368,026.42. This represents a 9.09% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 226,681 shares of company stock valued at $22,265,632. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iron Mountain

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRM. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the second quarter worth $115,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 29.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 145.3% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICONIQ Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the second quarter valued at about $286,000. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

