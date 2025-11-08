OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $265.00 to $315.00. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. OSI Systems traded as high as $283.23 and last traded at $281.63, with a volume of 109022 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $277.54.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on OSIS. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of OSI Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of OSI Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. B. Riley boosted their target price on OSI Systems from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on OSI Systems from $242.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.57.

In related news, insider Paul Keith Morben sold 1,671 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.76, for a total value of $395,625.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 8,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,071,413.24. This trade represents a 16.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Deepak Chopra sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.80, for a total transaction of $4,916,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 312,969 shares in the company, valued at $76,927,780.20. This represents a 6.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Insiders have sold a total of 23,171 shares of company stock valued at $5,736,351 over the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the 1st quarter worth $445,000. Informed Momentum Co LLC bought a new stake in OSI Systems during the first quarter valued at about $4,752,000. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in OSI Systems by 12.3% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 334,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,974,000 after purchasing an additional 36,620 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in OSI Systems by 79.4% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,008,000 after buying an additional 6,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 60.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,505,000 after buying an additional 6,819 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 32.74, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $246.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.94.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. OSI Systems had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The company had revenue of $384.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. OSI Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.200-10.480 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

