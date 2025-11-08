J D Wetherspoon’s (JDW) Hold Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their hold rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning,Digital Look reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 700 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on J D Wetherspoon from GBX 450 to GBX 490 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J D Wetherspoon has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of GBX 595.

J D Wetherspoon Price Performance

LON:JDW opened at GBX 628.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 659.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 707.63. J D Wetherspoon has a 12 month low of GBX 526 and a 12 month high of GBX 814.50. The firm has a market cap of £662.48 million, a P/E ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 283.19.

J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 3rd. The company reported GBX 50.80 earnings per share for the quarter. J D Wetherspoon had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 12.66%. On average, analysts expect that J D Wetherspoon will post 52.8508772 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at J D Wetherspoon

In other J D Wetherspoon news, insider Harry Morley purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 624 per share, with a total value of £46,800. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 7,610 shares of company stock worth $4,755,376. 28.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

J D Wetherspoon Company Profile

J D Wetherspoon owns and operates pubs and hotels throughout the UK and Ireland. The company aims to provide customers with good-quality food and drinks, served by well-trained and friendly staff, at reasonable prices.

The pubs are individually designed, and the company aims to maintain them in excellent condition.

