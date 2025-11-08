The Weir Group (LON:WEIR) Insider Purchases £8,047.20 in Stock

The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR – Get Free Report) insider Brian Puffer bought 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,874 per share, for a total transaction of £8,047.20.

The Weir Group Stock Down 0.6%

WEIR stock opened at GBX 2,888 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,749.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,563.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.30, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The Weir Group PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 1,875 and a 52-week high of GBX 3,008.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WEIR shares. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,750 price objective on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on The Weir Group from GBX 2,950 to GBX 3,300 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on The Weir Group from GBX 3,100 to GBX 3,300 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 target price on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The Weir Group from GBX 2,710 to GBX 3,010 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Weir Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,089.17.

About The Weir Group

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers engineering, manufacturing, and service processing technology for the use in abrasive high-wear mining applications; and differentiated technology for the use in infrastructure and general industrial markets.

