Hargreaves Services (LON:HSP) Insider Buys £49,400 in Stock

Hargreaves Services Plc (LON:HSP – Get Free Report) insider Gordon Frank Colenso Banham purchased 7,600 shares of Hargreaves Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 650 per share, for a total transaction of £49,400.
Hargreaves Services Stock Up 0.6%
Shares of Hargreaves Services stock opened at GBX 634 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 698.70 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 695.53. Hargreaves Services Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 479.50 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 798. The firm has a market cap of £209.58 million, a P/E ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.75.
Hargreaves Services Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Hargreaves Services
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- OpenAI’s Restructuring Sets up What Could Be the Biggest IPO Ever
- Expert Stock Trading Psychology Tips
- 2 Rare Earth Stocks the U.S. Government Doesn’t Want to Fail
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- CrowdStrike Partners With CoreWeave But Investors Sell the News
Receive News & Ratings for Hargreaves Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreaves Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.