Hargreaves Services (LON:HSP) Insider Buys £49,400 in Stock

Hargreaves Services Plc (LON:HSP – Get Free Report) insider Gordon Frank Colenso Banham purchased 7,600 shares of Hargreaves Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 650 per share, for a total transaction of £49,400.

Hargreaves Services Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of Hargreaves Services stock opened at GBX 634 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 698.70 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 695.53. Hargreaves Services Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 479.50 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 798. The firm has a market cap of £209.58 million, a P/E ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.75.

Hargreaves Services Company Profile

Hargreaves Services plc is a diversified group delivering services to the industrial and property sectors, supporting key industries within the UK and South East Asia. The Company’s three business segments are Services, Hargreaves Land and an investment in a German joint venture, Hargreaves Raw Materials Services GmbH (HRMS).

