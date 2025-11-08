Rapt Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Rapt Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.23, Zacks reports.

Rapt Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of RAPT traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.86. 300,521 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 710,168. The company has a market cap of $477.34 million, a PE ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 0.20. Rapt Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.67 and a 52-week high of $42.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on RAPT. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Rapt Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Rapt Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group set a $9.00 price target on Rapt Therapeutics and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Lifesci Capital raised shares of Rapt Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Rapt Therapeutics and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rapt Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rapt Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rapt Therapeutics stock. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rapt Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 154,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Rapt Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. 99.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rapt Therapeutics Company Profile

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company's lead inflammation drug candidate is zelnecirnon (RPT193), a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.

