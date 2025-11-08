NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.01), FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NBY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.06. 163,616 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,185,460. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.02. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.46 and a 12 month high of $4.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.62.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3,791.0%.

About NovaBay Pharmaceuticals

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and sells eyecare and wound care products in the United States and internationally. It offers Avenova Spray, a solution for removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, such as the eyelid; Avenova Eye Health Support antioxidant-rich oral supplements; Avenova Lubricating Eye Drops for instant relief; NovaWipes by Avenova; Avenova WarmEye Compress to soothe the eyes; and the i-Chek by Avenova to monitor physical eyelid health.

