Tecnoglass (NYSE:TGLS) Issues Earnings Results

Tecnoglass (NYSE:TGLS – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.11), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $260.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.28 million. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 27.42%.

Tecnoglass Trading Down 5.6%

TGLS traded down $2.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.52. 756,348 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,489. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.98. Tecnoglass has a 1-year low of $49.38 and a 1-year high of $90.34. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TGLS shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Tecnoglass from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Tecnoglass Company Profile

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, markets, and installs architectural systems for the commercial and residential construction industries in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

