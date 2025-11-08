WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS) Trading Up 0.2% – Here’s What Happened

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $48.59 and last traded at $48.45. Approximately 17,647 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 38,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.36.
WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $342.54 million, a P/E ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.08.
WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 28th were issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 28th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund
About WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund
The WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of US small-cap stocks with growth characteristics. DGRS was launched on Jul 25, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.
