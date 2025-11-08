WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS) Trading Up 0.2% – Here’s What Happened

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $48.59 and last traded at $48.45. Approximately 17,647 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 38,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.36.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $342.54 million, a P/E ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.08.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 28th were issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 28th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund

About WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 2.2% in the second quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 139,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 51,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 20,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 8.8% in the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period.

The WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of US small-cap stocks with growth characteristics. DGRS was launched on Jul 25, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

