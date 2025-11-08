Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:CURE) Shares Up 0.1% – Time to Buy?

Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:CURE – Get Free Report)’s share price were up 0.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $95.03 and last traded at $95.03. Approximately 72,230 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 114,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.89.

Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares Stock Up 0.1%

The firm has a market capitalization of $190.06 million, a PE ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.98.

Get Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares during the first quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares during the second quarter worth about $157,000.

Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3X Shares (CURE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Health Care Select Sector index. The fund provides 3x levered exposure to a market cap weighted sub-index of the S&P 500 that tracks the performance of US listed health care companies. CURE was launched on Jun 15, 2011 and is managed by Direxion.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.