Vanguard FTSE Canadian Capped REIT Index ETF (TSE:VRE) Shares Down 0.8% – Here’s What Happened

Vanguard FTSE Canadian Capped REIT Index ETF (TSE:VRE – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$32.32 and last traded at C$32.49. Approximately 3,320 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 6,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$32.74.

Vanguard FTSE Canadian Capped REIT Index ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$34.33 and a 200 day moving average of C$33.01.

About Vanguard FTSE Canadian Capped REIT Index ETF

The investment objective of Vanguard FTSE Canadian Capped REIT Index ETF (the ETF) is to track, to the extent reasonably possible and before fees and expenses, the performance of the FTSE Canada All Cap Real Estate Capped 25% Index (the Index or the Benchmark). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that aims to capture the performance of the publicly traded Canadian real estate sector.

