ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN) Trading 2.9% Higher – Still a Buy?

ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN – Get Free Report) shot up 2.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $59.78 and last traded at $59.78. 6,675 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 11,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.07.

ProShares Online Retail ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $76.52 million, a P/E ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Online Retail ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in ProShares Online Retail ETF during the second quarter worth about $55,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in ProShares Online Retail ETF during the third quarter valued at about $486,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in ProShares Online Retail ETF by 2,881.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 9,251 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in ProShares Online Retail ETF by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 3,707 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Online Retail ETF Company Profile

The ProShares Online Retail ETF (ONLN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ProShares Online Retail index. The fund tracks a global, modified market-cap weighted index of stocks issued by companies classified as online retailers. ONLN was launched on Jul 13, 2018 and is managed by ProShares.

