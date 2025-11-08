Mercia Asset Management (LON:MERC) Trading Down 1.7% – Should You Sell?

Mercia Asset Management PLC (LON:MERC – Get Free Report) traded down 1.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 29 and last traded at GBX 29. 611,488 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 525,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 29.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 67 target price on shares of Mercia Asset Management in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mercia Asset Management has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 67.

Mercia Asset Management Stock Performance

About Mercia Asset Management

The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of £124.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.25 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 31.26 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 30.91.

Mercia is a regionally focused private capital asset manager with c.£2.0billion of AuM, investing across venture capital, private debt, private equity and property development finance. Our purpose is to deliver long-term value for investors while supporting the growth and resilience of the UK economy.

