Funding Circle (LON:FCH) Shares Down 1.3% – Here’s What Happened

Funding Circle Holdings plc (LON:FCH – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 121.40 and last traded at GBX 122.60. Approximately 359,946 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 915,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 124.20.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 125.87 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 125.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.11, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The firm has a market capitalization of £358.13 million, a P/E ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 1.02.

Funding Circle (LON:FCH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported GBX 1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Funding Circle had a negative return on equity of 13.75% and a negative net margin of 19.85%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Funding Circle Holdings plc will post 0.0797592 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ken Stannard bought 202,589 shares of Funding Circle stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 123 per share, with a total value of £249,184.47. Also, insider Lisa Jacobs sold 237,700 shares of Funding Circle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 135, for a total transaction of £320,895. Insiders own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

Funding Circle (LSE: FCH) is a leading UK lending platform for SME borrowers. Established in the UK in 2010, and now the leading lending platform to SMEs, Funding Circle has extended more than £13.6bn in credit to c.103,000 businesses in the UK.

For SME borrowers, Funding Circle provides an unrivalled customer experience, delivered through its technology and data, coupled with a human touch.

