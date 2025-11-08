Diageo (OTCMKTS:DGEAF) Trading Up 4% – What’s Next?

Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $22.94 and last traded at $22.8760. 3,799 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 6,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.9980.

Diageo Stock Up 4.0%

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.29.

About Diageo

(Get Free Report)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.