Befesa (ETR:BFSA) Shares Down 0.1% – Here’s Why

Befesa S.A. (ETR:BFSA – Get Free Report) was down 0.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as €27.32 and last traded at €27.52. Approximately 45,223 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €27.54.
The company has a fifty day moving average of €28.61 and a 200-day moving average of €27.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.61.
Befesa SA offers environmental recycling services to the steel and aluminum industries in European, Asian, and North American markets. It operates through two segments, Steel Dust Recycling Services and Aluminium Salt Slags Recycling Services. The Steel Dust Recycling Services segment collects and recycles crude steel dust and other steel residues generated in the production of crude, stainless, and galvanized steel; sells waelz oxide to zinc smelters; and treats crude steel dust.
