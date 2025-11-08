Augmentum Fintech (LON:AUGM) Shares Down 1.6% – Here’s Why

Augmentum Fintech (LON:AUGM – Get Free Report) traded down 1.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 88.20 and last traded at GBX 88.20. 819,630 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 100% from the average session volume of 410,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 89.60.
Augmentum Fintech Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 87.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 90.95. The firm has a market cap of £147.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.69.
Augmentum Fintech Company Profile
Europe’s leading publicly listed fintech fund, Augmentum launched on the main market of the London Stock Exchange in 2018, giving businesses access to patient capital and support, unrestricted by conventional fund timelines and giving public markets investors access to a largely privately held investment sector during its main period of growth.
Their portfolio of fintech companies includes Tide, Zopa, iwoca and RetailBook.
