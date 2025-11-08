Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03, Zacks reports. Iron Mountain had a negative return on equity of 146.80% and a net margin of 0.66%.The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Iron Mountain updated its FY 2025 guidance to 5.040-5.130 EPS.

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

NYSE:IRM traded up $3.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $104.18. 2,261,811 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,725,010. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.33. The firm has a market cap of $30.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 744.19 and a beta of 1.06. Iron Mountain has a twelve month low of $72.33 and a twelve month high of $125.38.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.864 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This is a positive change from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is presently 592.45%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Iron Mountain

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Mark Kidd sold 7,306 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total transaction of $736,590.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 73,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,368,026.42. This trade represents a 9.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 69,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.34, for a total transaction of $7,074,252.50. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 226,681 shares of company stock worth $22,265,632. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 2nd quarter worth $416,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the second quarter valued at about $626,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Iron Mountain by 145.3% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain during the second quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Adelante Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 3.3% during the second quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 403,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,356,000 after acquiring an additional 12,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IRM shares. Zacks Research upgraded Iron Mountain from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Monday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.67.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

