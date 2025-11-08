CVW CleanTech (OTCMKTS:TITUF) Trading Down 6.6% – Here’s What Happened

CVW CleanTech Inc. (OTCMKTS:TITUF – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 6.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.6505 and last traded at $0.6505. Approximately 4,295 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 12,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.6967.

CVW CleanTech Stock Down 6.6%

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.72.

CVW CleanTech Company Profile

CVW CleanTech Inc develops technologies for the recovery of bitumen, solvents, minerals, and water from oil sands. It develops Creating Value from Waste technology. The company was formerly known as Titanium Corporation Inc and changed its name to CVW CleanTech Inc in March 2022. CVW CleanTech Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

