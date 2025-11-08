SCI Engineered Materials (OTCMKTS:SCIA) Shares Up 2.7% – Here’s What Happened

SCI Engineered Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCIA – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 2.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.64 and last traded at $4.64. 1,649 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 4,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.5159.

SCI Engineered Materials Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $21.25 million, a P/E ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.25.

Get SCI Engineered Materials alerts:

SCI Engineered Materials (OTCMKTS:SCIA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. SCI Engineered Materials had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 9.13%.The firm had revenue of $5.29 million for the quarter.

About SCI Engineered Materials

SCI Engineered Materials, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of materials for physical vapor deposition thin film applications in the United States. It offers ceramic targets, metal sputtering targets, and backing plates for use in semiconductors, thin film solar, flat panel displays, defense, aerospace, and photonics industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SCI Engineered Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCI Engineered Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.