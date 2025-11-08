Spirent Communications (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) Stock Price Down 5.2% – What’s Next?

Spirent Communications PLC (OTCMKTS:SPMYY – Get Free Report) shares fell 5.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.00 and last traded at $10.00. 113 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 481 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.5475.
Spirent Communications Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.12.
Spirent Communications Company Profile
Spirent Communications plc provides automated test and assurance solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Lifecycle Service Assurance, and Networks & Security segments. The Lifecycle Service Assurance segment offers lab-based testing solutions for 5G mobile core networks, and cellular and Wi-Fi devices, as well as live solutions.
