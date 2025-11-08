First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQXT) Stock Price Up 0.4% – Still a Buy?

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQXT – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $97.08 and last traded at $97.06. 19,799 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 77,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.66.
First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund Trading Up 0.4%
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.94.
First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 25th were issued a $0.1463 dividend. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 25th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund
About First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund
The First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (QQXT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Ex-Tech Sector index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of NASDAQ 100 stocks that excludes technology companies. QQXT was launched on Feb 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.
