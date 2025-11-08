Royal Financial (OTCMKTS:RYFL) Stock Price Down 1.2% – Here’s Why

Royal Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RYFL – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $20.25 and last traded at $20.25. 400 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 3,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.50.
Royal Financial Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.25.
Royal Financial Company Profile
Royal Financial, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of checking and savings products, and a full line of home and commercial lending solutions through Royal Savings Bank. The company was founded on September 15, 2004 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Royal Financial
- How to Short a Stock in 5 Easy Steps
- OpenAI’s Restructuring Sets up What Could Be the Biggest IPO Ever
- Diversification Can Smooth Returns And Mitigate Portfolio Risk
- 2 Rare Earth Stocks the U.S. Government Doesn’t Want to Fail
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- CrowdStrike Partners With CoreWeave But Investors Sell the News
Receive News & Ratings for Royal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.