First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FRI) Shares Up 1.6% – Should You Buy?

First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FRI – Get Free Report) was up 1.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $28.07 and last traded at $28.07. Approximately 15,573 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 39,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.62.

First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund Trading Up 1.6%

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.44. The company has a market capitalization of $148.77 million, a PE ratio of 35.23 and a beta of 1.01.

Get First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $270,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund by 5.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund by 31.0% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 2,751 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund by 1.2% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund by 85.2% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 99,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after buying an additional 45,635 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund Company Profile

First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the S&P United States REIT Index (the Index). The Index measures the securitized United States real estate investment trust (REIT) market and maintains a constituency that reflects the composition of the overall REIT market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.