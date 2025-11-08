Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for November 7th (BILL, CTMX, CXW, GEO, HLLY, IMNM, JANX, MNTN, NATL, NTLA)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, November 7th:

BILL (NYSE:BILL) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $6.00 price target on the stock.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Jones Trading. The firm currently has a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Geo Group (NYSE:GEO) had its price target trimmed by Jones Trading from $50.00 to $37.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Holley (NYSE:HLLY) had its target price raised by Telsey Advisory Group from $3.50 to $5.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $76.00 price target on the stock.

MNTN (NYSE:MNTN) had its strong-buy rating reissued by analysts at Tigress Financial. The firm currently has a $36.00 target price on the stock.

NCR Atleos (NYSE:NATL) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $45.00 target price on the stock.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) had its target price reduced by Chardan Capital from $48.00 to $26.00. Chardan Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Barrington Research. The firm currently has a $105.00 target price on the stock.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $2.00 target price on the stock.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) had its target price trimmed by D. Boral Capital from $25.00 to $23.00. D. Boral Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

