iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.42, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $145.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.00 million. iRobot had a negative return on equity of 296.63% and a negative net margin of 32.55%.

iRobot Trading Down 5.2%

IRBT traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.20. 4,403,068 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,552,326. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.54. iRobot has a 1-year low of $1.76 and a 1-year high of $13.06. The company has a market cap of $69.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 0.98.

Institutional Trading of iRobot

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iRobot during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in iRobot during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of iRobot during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of iRobot by 636.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 26,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 22,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iRobot by 31,130.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 31,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on IRBT shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of iRobot in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of iRobot in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.

