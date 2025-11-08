e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.11, FiscalAI reports. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The firm had revenue of $343.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. e.l.f. Beauty updated its FY 2026 guidance to 2.800-2.850 EPS.

e.l.f. Beauty Price Performance

ELF stock traded down $2.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.62. The company had a trading volume of 8,296,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,505,064. e.l.f. Beauty has a 1-year low of $49.40 and a 1-year high of $150.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $130.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ELF shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America upped their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. B. Riley lifted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $168.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $150.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.80.

Insider Activity

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, insider Mandy J. Fields sold 5,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.21, for a total value of $795,812.58. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 58,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,840,759.76. This trade represents a 8.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kory Marchisotto sold 10,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,621,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 133,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,096,400. The trade was a 7.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 301,060 shares of company stock valued at $40,994,733. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On e.l.f. Beauty

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELF. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 153,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,650,000 after purchasing an additional 13,851 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 168.6% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 4,069 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 176.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 58.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty free cosmetics and skin care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare.

