REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.18, Zacks reports. REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 110.29% and a negative return on equity of 78.29%. The firm had revenue of $29.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.41 million.

REGENXBIO Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of REGENXBIO stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 623,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,538. REGENXBIO has a 52-week low of $5.03 and a 52-week high of $13.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.49. The company has a market cap of $566.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.23.

In other news, CEO Curran Simpson sold 20,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.62, for a total value of $262,634.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 216,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,727,964.44. The trade was a 8.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 36,169 shares of company stock valued at $416,598 in the last quarter. 12.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in REGENXBIO during the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in REGENXBIO in the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 271.8% in the second quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 10,839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 7,924 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of REGENXBIO during the second quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO during the second quarter worth about $119,000. 88.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RGNX shares. Barclays reduced their target price on REGENXBIO from $50.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on REGENXBIO from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.63.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapies that deliver functional genes to cells with genetic defects in the United States. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform. The company’s products in pipeline includes ABBV-RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and other chronic retinal diseases; and RGX-202, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

