Insider Selling: OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Director Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) Director James Hawkins sold 1,500 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.15, for a total value of $424,725.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,425,943.40. The trade was a 22.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

OSI Systems Stock Performance

Shares of OSIS traded up $2.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $284.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 245,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,702. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.38 and a 1-year high of $288.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.74, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.33.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 8.73%.The business had revenue of $384.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. OSI Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.200-10.480 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSIS. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the first quarter valued at about $445,000. Informed Momentum Co LLC bought a new stake in OSI Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,752,000. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in OSI Systems by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 334,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,974,000 after purchasing an additional 36,620 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in OSI Systems by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 6,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,505,000 after purchasing an additional 6,819 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on OSIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $242.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of OSI Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of OSI Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. B. Riley lifted their target price on OSI Systems from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.57.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

