Financial Analysis: Blaize (BZAI) vs. Its Rivals

Blaize (NASDAQ:BZAI – Get Free Report) is one of 89 publicly-traded companies in the “UNCLASSIFIED” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Blaize to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Blaize has a beta of 0.29, indicating that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blaize’s competitors have a beta of -0.08, indicating that their average stock price is 108% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Blaize alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Blaize and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Blaize $1.55 million -$4.11 million -5.77 Blaize Competitors $47.83 million -$19.62 million 92.69

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Blaize’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Blaize. Blaize is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

97.1% of Blaize shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.0% of shares of all “UNCLASSIFIED” companies are held by institutional investors. 17.4% of Blaize shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 42.9% of shares of all “UNCLASSIFIED” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Blaize and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blaize 1 1 4 1 2.71 Blaize Competitors 214 263 217 3 2.01

Blaize presently has a consensus target price of $7.60, indicating a potential upside of 131.00%. As a group, “UNCLASSIFIED” companies have a potential upside of 3.55%. Given Blaize’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Blaize is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Blaize and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blaize N/A N/A -49.12% Blaize Competitors 0.86% 0.95% 0.80%

Summary

Blaize beats its competitors on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Blaize

(Get Free Report)

Blaize® has created a transformative new compute solution that unites silicon and software to optimize AI from the edge to the core. We’re partnering with customers to transform their products so they can deliver better experiences and better lives.

Receive News & Ratings for Blaize Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blaize and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.