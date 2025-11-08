Critical Contrast: Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) versus InfuSystem (NYSE:INFU)

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS – Get Free Report) and InfuSystem (NYSE:INFU – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Motus GI and InfuSystem, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Motus GI alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Motus GI 0 0 0 0 0.00 InfuSystem 0 1 2 2 3.20

InfuSystem has a consensus price target of $14.50, suggesting a potential upside of 46.17%. Given InfuSystem’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe InfuSystem is more favorable than Motus GI.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Motus GI N/A N/A N/A InfuSystem 1.12% 2.78% 1.41%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Motus GI and InfuSystem’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

20.1% of Motus GI shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.1% of InfuSystem shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Motus GI shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.4% of InfuSystem shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Motus GI and InfuSystem”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Motus GI $319,000.00 0.00 -$12.87 million ($14.69) N/A InfuSystem $141.05 million 1.44 $870,000.00 $0.26 38.15

InfuSystem has higher revenue and earnings than Motus GI. Motus GI is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than InfuSystem, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Motus GI has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, InfuSystem has a beta of 1.8, indicating that its stock price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

InfuSystem beats Motus GI on 14 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Motus GI

(Get Free Report)

Motus GI Holdings, Inc. operates as a medical technology company in the United States. It develops Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleansing of a poorly prepared gastrointestinal tract during the colonoscopy and facilitates upper gastrointestinal endoscopy procedures. The company was formerly known as Eight-Ten Merger Corp. and changed its name to Motus GI Holdings, Inc. in November 2016. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

About InfuSystem

(Get Free Report)

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Patient Services and Device Solutions. It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology, infusion, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states. The company also sells, rents, and leases new and pre-owned pole-mounted and ambulatory infusion pumps, and other durable medical equipment; sells treatment-related consumables; and provides biomedical recertification, maintenance, and repair services for oncology practices, as well as other healthcare site settings comprising hospitals, home care and home infusion providers, skilled nursing and acute care facilities, pain centers, and others. In addition, it offers local and field-based customer support, as well as operates pump service and repair centers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Rochester Hills, Michigan.

Receive News & Ratings for Motus GI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motus GI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.