TIM (NYSE:TIMB) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of TIM S.A. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TIMB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $21.00 to $23.50. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. TIM traded as high as $23.69 and last traded at $23.61, with a volume of 148397 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.74.
TIMB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of TIM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 20th. Hsbc Global Res raised TIM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $23.60 price target on shares of TIM in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on TIM from $22.00 to $24.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of TIM in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.10.
The company has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88.
TIM (NYSE:TIMB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. TIM had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 13.99%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TIM S.A. Sponsored ADR will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.1888 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. TIM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.07%.
TIM SA, a telecommunications company, provides mobile voice, data, and broadband services in Brazil. The company offers in mobile, landline, long-distance, and data transmission services. It also offers fixed ultra-broadband, fixed ultraband broadband, and digital content services. The company serves individuals and corporates, as well as small, medium, and large companies.
