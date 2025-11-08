Gray Media (NYSE:GTN.A) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Gray Media (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Gray Media had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 10.31%.

Gray Media Stock Down 4.3%

NYSE:GTN.A traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,755. The stock has a market cap of $879.51 million, a P/E ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.95 and its 200 day moving average is $9.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Gray Media has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $12.95.

Gray Media Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. Gray Media’s payout ratio is currently 21.19%.

Gray Media Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

