Auddia (NASDAQ:AUUD) Issues Earnings Results

Auddia (NASDAQ:AUUD – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, FiscalAI reports.

Auddia Trading Up 0.9%

AUUD stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.15. 78,742 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,046,760. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.00. Auddia has a 1-year low of $1.09 and a 1-year high of $14.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Auddia in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

About Auddia

Auddia Inc, a technology company, develops AI Platform for the audio and podcast markets. The company's flagship product is faidr, which enables consumers to listen to various AM/FM radio station with commercial breaks replaced with personalized audio content, including popular and new music, news, and weather.

